June 18, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Sunday it launched missiles into eastern Syria targeting Islamic State militants in response to a June 7 attack on Iran's parliament and a shrine in Tehran. [...]The launch of surface-to-surface medium range missiles into Syria's Deir el-Zour province comes as Islamic State militants fleeing a US-led coalition onslaught increasingly try to fortify their positions there.
US warplane shoots down Syrian fighter jet (afp, 6/18/17)
A US fighter jet shot down a Syrian regime plane on Sunday, after it dropped bombs on forces fighting the Islamic State in northern Syria, the American-led coalition said. [...]Meanwhile, fighting broke out on Sunday for the first time in Syria between regime troops and a US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, a monitoring group said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 18, 2017 5:04 PM