June 5, 2017
GARLAND WOULD HAVE MADE IT 9-0:
Top court exempts church-affiliated hospitals from pension law (Andrew Chung, 6/05/17, Reuters)
The court ruled 8-0 that church-affiliated organizations are exempt from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a 1974 law that forces private employers to follow rules aimed at protecting pension plan participants.The ruling was a victory for New Jersey-based Saint Peter's Healthcare System, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care Network and California-based Dignity Health, which had faced separate employee lawsuits accusing them of wrongly claiming a religious exemption under ERISA.Federal agencies had long interpreted the law as exempting not just church plans but also those of church-affiliated organizations. [...]Writing for the court, Justice Elena Kagan said the law's religious exemption applies to plans whether they were established by churches themselves or organizations affiliated with the churches.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 5, 2017 1:29 PM
« TERRORISM WORKS WHEN IT IMPLICATES OUR OWN VALUES...: | Main | WHEN YOU'VE LOST THE CONWAY HOUSEHOLD...: »