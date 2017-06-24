FREELOADER?:

Andrew Flynn was one of dozens of people who became U.S. citizens after a ceremony Friday in Concord, but the Milford man's path to citizenship started on a very dark road.





About 17 years ago, Flynn and three other men came to New Hampshire from Jamaica to work for a tree service company, but they ended up being forced to work and live in horrible conditions. [...]





Flynn is now married with a 2-year-old daughter, a house and a good job installing satellite dishes. He said the past is past, and he's focused on building a future in a country that he loves.





"The freedom, the people. It's a great nation. It's a great country," he said. "What can I say? Everything is good about it."