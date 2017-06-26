FOREIGNERS DON'T HAVE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS:

The court, which narrowed the scope of lower court rulings that had completely blocked his March 6 executive order, said it would hear arguments on the legality of one of Trump's signature policies in his first months as president in the court's next term, which starts in October.





The justices granted parts of his administration's emergency request to put the order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.





The court said that the travel ban will go into effect "with respect to foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."