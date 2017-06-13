FIRST HE CAME FOR THE MUSLIMS...:

During the 2016 campaign, Trump captured the hearts of many Americans of Middle Eastern Christian descent through his tough anti-Islamist talk. Activists familiar with the community said many in it voted for Trump because they were convinced he would stop the decimation of their people in the Middle East.





Trump's administration has kept up the pro-Christian, anti-Islamist rhetoric. Just last week, Vice President Mike Pence denounced the "genocide" being committed by the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, in regions where Christians have long lived.





"Christianity faces unprecedented threats in the land where it was given birth and an exodus unrivaled since the days of Moses," Pence said during the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.





The U.S. formally declared that the Islamic State was committing genocide against Christians and other groups last year under the Obama administration.





Trump's efforts to impose a travel ban contributed to unease among Christians in the U.S. who trace their lineage to the Middle East. Even though the first attempt at the ban included references to giving admissions preference to religious minorities from the Middle East, the ban also halted the entry of refugees to the United States. Many refugees from the region are Christians.



