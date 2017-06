EXTENDING THE OBAMA YEARS AS FAR AS WE CAN:



Elected pledging to overhaul the healthcare system and slash taxes, Trump has yet to notch a major legislative win, and time is running out before lawmakers leave Washington for August.





Doing nothing has worked well for everybody but him so far.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 6, 2017 7:02 AM

