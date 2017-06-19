EXPLOITMINT CHIP?:

Apparently, two years ago, Ben & Jerry's promised to take part in the "Milk With Dignity" program (weirdly, not "Dairy With Dignity," which would have been catchier). The campaign asks major corporations that use milk in their food products to work to ensure migrant workers who help produce the milk are treated fairly.





But because Ben and Jerry are, at heart, dirty capitalists, they began negotiations with the organizations, to structure their commitment in such a way that it protected their bottom line. They also claimed to the Washington Post that they wanted to get real details on farm worker treatment from the migrants themselves, so that the agreement could be realistic.





"It has to work for the farmers, the farm owners, and it has to work for the businesses involved and that's the complex piece," a representative of the company told media.





But the Vermont group Migrant Justice says that's just unacceptable. Realism? Who needs it! Profit? Well, that's just disgusting.





Ben & Jerry's sucks up milk from 80 Vermont dairy farms, and that's a lot of workers who aren't being paid a "living wage."





"We've been negotiating in good faith," said Will Lambek, director of Migrant Justice. "It's an unacceptable delay."