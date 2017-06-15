EVERYONE WANTS IN ON THE ACT:

In most every way, Asbury Park F.C. is like any professional soccer club in the world. It has slick jerseys manufactured by a major sporting goods brand, with a shirt sponsor and a recognizable logo in the club's black-and-white color scheme.





The team is nicknamed "the Tillies," a somewhat mystifying shorthand to new followers befitting a historic team. Even the F.C. suffix connotes a more European "football club" rather than a less authentic-sounding "soccer club."





Naturally, A.P.F.C., as it is referred to by those in the know, maintains carefully curated social media accounts and sells an extensive merchandise line, including new and retro replica jerseys. All are available in an online shop that tends to sell out quickly whenever a new item is introduced. With celebrity fans as brand ambassadors and architectural renderings of their plans for a new stadium, the Tillies are similar to any club with ambition.





But in one significant way, Asbury Park Football Club is different from every other soccer team: It doesn't actually play soccer.