DUNKIN' DONALD:

As President Trump disrupts alliances across the map, nearly every level of government in Canada has taken on new duties in a quietly audacious campaign to cajole, contain and if necessary coerce the Americans.





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's strategy for managing Mr. Trump is unlike anything tried by another ally. And he has largely succeeded where even experienced leaders like Angela Merkel of Germany have fallen short. [...]





The Doughnut Strategy





So Canada turned to courting every other level of government, forming something like a doughnut around a White House-shaped hole.



