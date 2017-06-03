DUDE NEEDS THE NORPLANT VERSION OF ADDERALL:





President Donald Trump is still looking for a new FBI director more than three weeks after he fired James Comey, and sources familiar with the recruiting process say it has been chaotic and that job interviews led by Trump have been brief.





Three close associates of three contenders for the job, all of whom have been interviewed by Trump, said the candidates were summoned to the White House for 10- to 20-minute conversations with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.





Those conversations, which followed initial interviews at the Justice Department, have been light on questions about substantive issues facing the agency, the three associates said.





While the department has compiled a long list of candidates for the White House, there has been no "clear framework or logic for who was interviewed and why," said one of the sources.





Another of the three sources described the process as chaotic and said that in one interview, Trump spoke mostly about himself and seemed distracted.