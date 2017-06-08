DON'T LET THE DOOR HIT YOU...:

"In your statement you said that you and the FBI leadership team decided not to discuss the president's actions with Attorney General Sessions," Wyden began. "Even though he had not recused himself. What was it about the attorney general's own interactions with the Russians, or his behavior with regard to the investigation, that would have led the entire leadership team of the FBI to make this decision?"





Comey replied that the FBI knew Sessions was going to recuse himself but added cryptically, "We were also aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic."