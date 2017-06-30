June 30, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
States refuse Trump panel request for voter information (Chris Kenning, 6/30/17, Reuters)
A growing number of U.S. states Friday refused to provide voters' names, addresses and other personal information requested by a panel that President Donald Trump created to investigate voter fraud, saying the demand was unnecessary and violated privacy.
I didn't think this quote was real -- until I found it's actually on the website of the Republican Secretary of State of Mississippi pic.twitter.com/ExpRdWhMCi— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 30, 2017
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 30, 2017 5:10 PM