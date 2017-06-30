June 30, 2017

DONALD WHO?:

States refuse Trump panel request for voter information (Chris Kenning, 6/30/17, Reuters)

A growing number of U.S. states Friday refused to provide voters' names, addresses and other personal information requested by a panel that President Donald Trump created to investigate voter fraud, saying the demand was unnecessary and violated privacy.


