DONALD WHO?:





The U.S. House of Representatives has voted nearly unanimously to reaffirm NATO's guarantee that all members defend each other, weeks after President Donald Trump raised doubts about U.S. support for that guarantee.





The House, which is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans, voted 423-4 on June 27 for a resolution "solemnly reaffirming" the U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.