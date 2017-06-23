June 23, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Carrier Employees Brace for Layoffs as Trump's Deal to Save Jobs Loses Its Shine (Scott Cohn, June 23, 2017, CNBC)
More than 600 employees at a Carrier plant in Indianapolis are bracing for layoffs beginning next month, despite being told by President Trump that nearly all the jobs at the plant had been saved. The deal, announced with great fanfare before Trump took office, was billed not only as a heroic move to keep jobs from going to Mexico but also as a seismic shift in the economic development landscape.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 23, 2017 6:43 PM