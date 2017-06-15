DONALD WHO?:





The U.S. military conducted naval exercises with Qatar on June 14 and readied an agreement to sell the small Persian Gulf nation fighter jets, despite White House charges that it sponsors "terrorism."





Two U.S. Navy vessels arrived in Doha to take part in a joint military exercise with the Qatari Emiri Navy, Qatar news agency QNA reported. [...]





Moreover, the Pentagon last week praised Qatar for its "enduring commitment to regional security."