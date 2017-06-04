June 4, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
Nikki Haley says 'Trump believes the climate is changing' and 'pollutants are part of the equation' (The Week, 6/04/17)
"President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that taped Saturday and aired in full on Sunday. "Just because we got out of a club doesn't mean we don't care about the environment," she added.
Has there ever been another cabinet member who so flagrantly goes about their own business as if the president did not exist?
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 4, 2017 11:59 AM