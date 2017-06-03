June 3, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
U.S. States, Cities, Businesses Pledge To Honor Paris Climate Accord (Radio Liberty, June 03, 2017)
"Americans don't need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it," Bloomberg said following a meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 2.Bloomberg, who is the United Nations secretary-general's special envoy for cities and climate change, said the United States had led the world on emission reductions over the past decade.But most of the work was done by citizens, businesses, and cities, he said, not the federal government, aided by market forces that have made solar energy, wind energy, and natural gas cheaper to use in generating power than coal.
It's almost like acknowledging that capitalism matters more than transnationalism.
MORE:
Tillerson faces task of defending Trump's decision to allies (JOSH LEDERMAN AND MATTHEW LEE June 3, 2017, Times of Israel)
Trump's climate reversal is the latest challenge he has presented to Tillerson, a newcomer himself to the world of diplomacy who is still working to establish his credibility as an advocate of American foreign policy. Not only did Trump appear to overrule Tillerson's advice concerning the Paris agreement, but the decision fanned fears of the US abdicating its global leadership role and shunning international consensus on the world's most pressing issues.Tillerson wasn't the only Cabinet member to skip the Rose Garden ceremony where Trump announced his decision, but his absence was perhaps the most glaring. He met Trump only hours earlier in the White House. Tillerson's aides maintained that he decided to follow his own schedule, which had him in his seventh-floor office on Thursday afternoon as Trump was speaking.Aides could not say if Tillerson watched the president on television. But he will be almost surely be required to recite the rationale for Trump's pullout from the agreement cutting carbon emissions, given that his agency led the Paris deal negotiations and will now have to manage the international fallout."I don't think we're going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those emissions in the future," Tillerson said Friday, playing down the president's decision. "So hopefully people can keep it in perspective."
