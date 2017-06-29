DEMOGRAPHICALLY DOOMED:

"Elmo thinks it's important to know that everybody is the same deep down and that's very important."





Elmo also noted some of the differences between kids here and there. "It was really sad because Elmo's new friends told Elmo that they had to leave their homes because it wasn't safe for them to stay," he said. "And that made Elmo really sad and sometimes a bit scared."





Elmo likened the experience to when Big Bird's nest was destroyed. "That was really sad at first. But then the whole community came and rebuilt Big Bird's nest and it was all better."





"It's really important to help people when they need help," he added.





Elmo went to Jordan as part of a pilot program with Sesame Workshop and the International Rescue Committee. The two organizations are partnering to provide preschool education along with educational materials to refugee children across the Middle East.





Sherrie Westin, Sesame Workshop's Executive Vice President of Global Impact, explained how the partnership came about.





"Sesame has had a long history at looking at issues from a child's perspective and given the staggering number of children who are displaced today, we knew this was an area where we really had to try to do something to help and we knew we couldn't do it alone" she told CNN's Clarissa Ward.