June 30, 2017
DEMOCRATS VS AUTHORITARIANS:
Corker hold puts Saudi arms deal at risk (Jack Detsch, June 29, 2017, Al Monitor)
On Monday, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson vowing to block future arms sales to Gulf countries pending a resolution to the regional dispute over Qatar. The letter is widely seen as an effort to give Tillerson more leverage as he tries to negotiate an end to the crisis, which began June 5 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Doha over its alleged support for terrorism.
Gotta love the Deep State conspiring against Donald and his Salafi pals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 30, 2017 6:10 AM