June 13, 2017
DEFINE THE CONTRIBUTION, NOT THE BENEFIT:
Are public pensions a thing of the past for young workers? (Katie Lobosco, June 13, 2017, CNN MOney)
We are all Third Way now.New teachers and state workers will no longer get a traditional pension in Pennsylvania.The new plan combines elements of a traditional pension and a 401(k)-style account.Overall, new workers will contribute more of their salary, work longer, and likely receive a smaller payout in retirement than under the current system, according to a report from the state's Independent Fiscal Office.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2017 5:31 AM