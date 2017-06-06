DEAD MAN DRAWLING:





The top White House spokesman wouldn't say whether President Donald Trump retains confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, following a series of Trump tweets a day before criticizing the Justice Department's handling of his travel ban against predominantly Muslim countries.





"I have not had a discussion with him about that," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded after a reporter asked whether Trump continued to support Sessions.





Spicer gave a similar answer when asked May 9 whether Trump retained confidence in then-FBI Director James Comey. Trump fired Comey later that day.