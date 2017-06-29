CREEPER GONNA CREEP:

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" the president fumed on Twitter.





His words were met with quick condemnation from members of his own party. Sen. Lindsey Graham wrote, "Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America." Sen. Ben Sasse echoed his sentiment, writing: "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."





Speaker Paul Ryan struck a similar tone when he was asked about the comments on Thursday. "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment," Ryan said. "What we're trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn't help do that."





Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was more forceful, writing on Twitter: "This has to stop - we all have a job - 3 branches of gov't and media. We don't have to get along, but we must show respect and civility." Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins likewise tweeted that the president's comments were "not okay."