June 12, 2017
CONSERVATIVES CARE, THE rIGHT DOESN'T:
Trump's Credibility Problem : The high price of Donald Trump's low character (KEVIN D. WILLIAMSON June 12, 2017, National Review)
Assume, for the sake of argument, that all of these claims end up being completely without merit. How should we go about investigating them?It is impossible to get at that in a meaningful way without considering the unsettling question: What sort of man is the president of these United States? We know he is a habitual liar, one who tells obvious lies for no apparent reason, from claiming to own hotels that he does not own to boasting about having a romantic relationship with Carla Bruni, which never happened. ("Trump is obviously a lunatic," Bruni explained.) He invented a series of imaginary friends to lie to the New York press about both his business and sexual careers. He has conducted both his private and public lives with consistent dishonesty and dishonor. He is not a man who can be taken at his word.
One's tolerance of Donald seems to be almost entirely a function of one's nativism and Islamophobia.Conservatives used to care about that sort of thing: Bill Bennett built a literary empire on virtue, and Peggy Noonan wrote wistfully of a time "When Character Was King." But even if we set aside any prissy moral considerations and put a purely Machiavellian eye on the situation, we have to conclude that having a man such as Trump as president and presumptive leader of the Republican party is an enormous problem for conservatives and for the country corporately.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2017 10:56 AM