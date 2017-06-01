June 1, 2017
CATCHING WAVES:
Teaching a stone to fly (FRANK BURES, May 24, 2017 , Minnesota Monthly)
Late one afternoon last summer, our family arrived at a campsite on the western shore of Lake Michigan. We had been driving all day, across Wisconsin on our way further east. The four of us--my wife and two daughters, ages 7 and 10--set up our tent, made dinner, then went down to the water. Two-foot waves were rolling across the lake, a taste of what lay ahead: We were going to the Mackinac Island Stone Skipping Competition--the oldest, most prestigious rock-skipping tournament in the United States, if not the world. Every Fourth of July, elite skippers (many former and current world-record holders) take turns throwing their stones into the waters where lakes Huron and Michigan meet, also known for having rolling, two-foot waves crashing on the beach.I looked down, saw a decent skipping stone, and picked it up. My daughters were watching. The older one spoke up."Are you prepared for the fact that you probably won't win?" she asked.I threw the stone."Four," she said. "But it caught a wave."My shoulders sagged."Don't doubt yourself, Daddy!"Her younger sister looked at her. "But you doubted him," she said."That's different."
