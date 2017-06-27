BRING BACK W!:

Proving there is no battle too small for the Trump Administration to undertake, the White House is now in a feud with the House of Mouse--Disney--over what an animatronic President Trump will say to tourists who visit the Hall of Presidents.





Disney is eager to add President Trump to its lineup of American leaders in the Liberty Square attraction at its Disney World resort in Orlando, Fla., and confirmed they'd be adding Robot-Trump early in 2016. Disney Imagineers say they have a mechanical bust of the Republican all ready to go.





But robot-Trump has to speak; each American President has his own auto-animatronic body double in the Hall of Presidents, and each gives a short speech to tourists. The sitting President goes last, and typically gets to deliver the longest message to Disney's millions of visitors.





According to Vice, Disney's Imagineers typically work with the incoming Presidential administration to write a short speech that is positive and uplifting, but also reflects the new President's personal themes and agenda.





This time around, though, a source close to the matter told Vice, Trump's team said they wanted to author the speech alone, and politely avoided speaking any further with Disney's engineering team. "When Disney tried to get this process started earlier this year, Trump's people said, 'We'll be writing the speech that the president's audio-animatronic figure will be saying.'"



