BLACK ROBES V. WHITE:

In a unanimous ruling Monday, a three-judge panel on the court said Trump's order does not offer a sufficient justification to suspend the entry of more than 180 million people on the basis of nationality.

Though the Immigration and Nationality Act gives the president broad powers to control the entry of foreigners, the judges said the president's authority is subject to certain statutory and constitutional restraints.





Trump stoked controversy last week by again labeling his order a "travel ban" on Twitter. White House officials had rejected that phrase, saying the administration action is not a ban, but is rather setting up a system of extreme vetting.





The judges on Monday cited Trump's tweets in defending its finding that the order does not provide a rationale explaining why permitting entry of nationals from the six designated countries under current protocols would be detrimental to the interests of the United States





"Indeed, the President recently confirmed his assessment that it is the 'countries' that are inherently dangerous, rather than the 180 million individual nationals of those countries who are barred from entry under the President's 'travel ban.'" they wrote in a footnote, citing Trump's June 5th tweet.