June 25, 2017
BERNIE IS DONALD:
Bernie Sanders and his wife are being investigated by the FBI -- now they're lawyering up (Chris Enloe, 6/25/17, The Blaze)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his wife, Jane, have hired top-notch defense attorneys amid an FBI investigation probing Jane for potentially committing fraud.It was reported last month that the FBI is actively investigating Jane for potentially committing fraud during the time that she served as the president of Burlington College between 2004 and 2011.
Even folks on the Left and Right who hate capitalism gotta make a buck...
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 25, 2017 10:49 AM