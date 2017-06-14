BERNIE IS DONALD:

Carol Moore, the final president at Burlington College,] and others say a land deal Jane Sanders championed in 2010 caused Burlington College's closure last year. The school had purchased a 33-acre waterfront parcel from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington for $10 million with hopes of greatly expanding the small, alternative liberal arts college.





"Enrollment that year was about 195 and the budget just over $4 million, less than half of this ill-advised investment," Moore wrote in the Chronicle of Higher Education. "What were they thinking?"





That deal is under scrutiny by federal authorities, who are examining whether Jane Sanders accurately represented donations to the college used as collateral to back the bank loan.





While the land deal has grabbed headlines, a second agreement has also come under fire.





Moore is equally critical of a deal Jane Sanders brokered between the college and Driscoll's Vermont Woodworking School, a facility in Franklin County where Burlington College students took courses.





In interviews with VTDigger, Moore said the college got the short end of the stick.





"This was a sweetheart deal for Carina Driscoll, Jane Sanders' daughter," said Moore. Driscoll is the stepdaughter of Bernie Sanders.