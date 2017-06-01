June 1, 2017
AND GAS WILL BE REPLACED EVEN QUICKER:
New England's Last Big Coal Plant Shuts Down (Matt O'Brien And Jennifer Mcdermott, 5/31/17, Associated Press)
New England's largest -- and one of its last -- coal-fired power plants was shutting down permanently on Wednesday.The Brayton Point Power Station was scheduled to power down before a midnight Thursday deadline, culminating a decades-long shift from coal, oil and nuclear energy to lower-cost natural gas.
