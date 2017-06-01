June 1, 2017

AND GAS WILL BE REPLACED EVEN QUICKER:

New England's Last Big Coal Plant Shuts Down (Matt O'Brien And Jennifer Mcdermott, 5/31/17, Associated Press)

New England's largest -- and one of its last -- coal-fired power plants was shutting down permanently on Wednesday.

The Brayton Point Power Station was scheduled to power down before a midnight Thursday deadline, culminating a decades-long shift from coal, oil and nuclear energy to lower-cost natural gas.

Posted by at June 1, 2017 6:30 AM

  

« THE KEY TO HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION: | Main | JOBS BLUE PEOPLE WON'T DO: »