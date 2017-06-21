...AND CHEAPER...:

You've probably heard of Project Gutenberg, an incredible initiative that's turned over 54,000 books whose copyrights have expired into freely downloadable ebooks. But they aren't formatted as well as most ebooks you'd pay for, and issues with justification, odd spaces and inconsistent typography can distract from the reading experience.





That's where Standard Ebooks comes in. This volunteer-driven project beautifies Project Gutenberg ebooks by fixing typesetting, making minor corrections in punctuation and grammar, adding covers and enhancing metadata. The result is a more enjoyable ebook that looks better on your device.



