...AND CHEAPER...:

First, U.S. oil companies amassed a record-large inventory of wells drilled and waiting for the moment to be completed, unleashing their torrent of crude. What's more, a turnaround in output from Nigeria and Libya left the market seeking new places to store it all. So, once again, the volume of oil held at sea in tankers is rising, yet another indicator that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' output cuts haven't ended a global glut.