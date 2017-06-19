June 19, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Putin's Pro-Trump Plot Has Backfired Spectacularly : Russia's meddling in the U.S. election has not panned out for the autocrat. (ERIC SASSON, June 19, 2017, New Republic)
Donald Trump's election was supposed to be a boon to Putin. Instead, things have been going quite poorly for him. Whatever goals the Russians had in meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year, be it to elect a president more favorable to lifting sanctions, punish Hillary Clinton, discredit Western democracies, or, as many analysts say, sow chaos in Washington and disrupt the international liberal order, Putin seems to be failing on most counts.There is indeed chaos in Washington, though largely contained to the White House, and Trump has injected some uncertainty into longstanding relationships with allies. His refusal to affirm the mutual-defense commitment of the NATO treaty and his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement are sowing divisions between America and Europe that could do long-term damage. The Trump administration seems uninterested in promoting democratic values abroad, and surely any time the U.S. retreats in its leadership role, it benefits other world powers such as Russia and China.But earlier fears of a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy, driven by Trump's isolationist rhetoric and friendliness toward strongmen, are not panning out. Trump stacked his national security and foreign policy teams with establishment picks who have largely stuck to conventional Republican positions: punitive policies against Russia, Cuba, and Iran; cooperation with China on deterring North Korea; more troops in Afghanistan, and more bombs in Syria.It seems Putin may have misjudged just how powerful our presidency is. Even more so, he seems to have severely misjudged the power of the American media, which is determined to overturn every rock with regards to the Russian hacking story. Back home, Putin is used to receiving far more favorable press--and when Russian media doesn't fall in line, he simply shuts them down or finds ways to change the subject.But the subject stubbornly refuses to change in America, and is getting worse by the day. The domino effect since the Russian hacking revelations--starting with national security advisor Michael Flynn's firing, then Comey's, and now the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller--have not only forced Republicans to double-down on their anti-Russia rhetoric, but have even forced the president to abandon any hopes for a Russian reset, for fear of corroborating the collusion narrative. As defiant as Trump can be, even he must realize that any overture toward Russia now will be viewed as suspect.Putin's troubles are hardly limited to the U.S.
When Donald Trump brought Miss Universe to Moscow : How a 2013 beauty pageant explains Trump's love for Russia and obsession with Vladimir Putin. (MICHAEL CROWLEY 05/15/2016, Politico)
On June 18, 2013, Donald Trump had some exciting news: He would soon be whisking dozens of the world's most beautiful women to Russia."The Miss Universe Pageant will be broadcast live from MOSCOW, RUSSIA on November 9th," Trump tweeted that day, referring to the beauty pageant he owned at the time. "A big deal that will bring our countries together!"And maybe not just the countries, Trump said: "Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant," he tweeted later that day. "[I]f so, will he become my new best friend?"Now that he's headed for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump talks often about establishing warmer relations with Vladimir Putin. That's a sharp break from the Washington establishment consensus for punishing Russia's president over his policies in Ukraine and Syria.Trump has said his understanding of Russia is based in part on the 2013 Miss Universe event in Moscow, where the Manhattan mogul watched 86 contestants don shimmering evening gowns and skimpy swimsuits for what he would call "the world's biggest and most iconic beauty contest.""I know Russia well," Trump told Fox News on May 6. "I had a major event in Russia two or three years ago, which was a big, big incredible event." Asked whether he had met with Putin there, Trump declined to say, though he added: "I got to meet a lot of people.""And you know what?" he continued. "They want to be friendly with the United States. Wouldn't it be nice if we actually got along with somebody?"Critics ridiculed the idea that Trump gleaned any real understanding of Russia from hosting a beauty pageant there. But the deeper story of how he brought the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow -- a classic Trumpian tale of money, power and pulchritude -- does shed fresh light on the business interests and personal contacts that have helped to shape his views about the country. It also reveals more about his personal courtship of Putin, which long predates his presidential bid.At the heart of the episode is Trump's relationship with Aras Agalarov, a billionaire Russian real estate mogul with ties to Putin, and Agalarov's rakish son, Emin, 36, a dance-pop singer with ambitions to international stardom who got Trump to appear in one of his music videos.
