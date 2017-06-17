ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Led by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, the team includes heavy hitters like Michael Dreeben, an expert on criminal law who has argued more than 100 cases in front of the Supreme Court, and Andrew Weissmann, a seasoned prosecutor who's spent his career going after organized crime.





Adding to the firepower are James Quarles, a former assistant special prosecutor for the Watergate investigation; Jeannie Rhee, a former senior adviser to former Attorney General Eric Holder and a white-collar crime specialist; and Aaron Zebley, a cybersecurity expert who spent decades in the FBI before joining a private practice.





The appointments come amid growing signs that Trump himself is in Mueller's crosshairs: On Tuesday night, the Washington Post reported that the special counsel was directly investigating whether the president's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey was an effort to obstruct justice.





The Mueller team is setting up interviews with the nation's top intelligence officials to find out whether Trump had asked them to try to persuade Comey to drop the FBI's probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to the Post. The New York Times, meanwhile, reported Tuesday night that Mueller was also looking into possible money laundering by Trump campaign staffers and associates.





The fact that Mueller's team can conduct such a broad probe -- one apparently looking into every possible angle of the Trump-Russia scandal, from possible financial crimes to outright collusion with the Kremlin -- is a reflection of just how much legal firepower he has assembled.





Trump's team, by contrast, is led by Marc Kasowitz, a Wall Street lawyer with minimal experience in federal investigations who burst onto the national scene with a typo-ridden statement defending the president. His top two partners so far, Michael Bowe and Jay Sekulow, are known more for their time on TV than their time in the courtroom, and don't have anywhere near the background Mueller's team boasts to take on this challenge.