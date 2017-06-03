ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

There was something almost heartbreaking about the questions posed by the audience to the defence secretary, a lean man with a craggy face, the cropped silver hair of a Marine, and a laconic speaking-style. An Australian delegate noted Mr Trump's dismissive comments about NATO, and his withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a big trade pact, and from the Paris climate accord. Should the region worry that it is seeing the "destruction of the rules-based order", the Australian asked. A member of the Japanese parliament wondered aloud whether America still shares "common values" with its allies, or just security interests.





This being a blog rather than a newspaper article, readers may indulge the author for quoting Mr Mattis's replies at some length. The defence secretary is not a dissident within the Trump administration. He is a loyal servant of a democratically-elected president. But in his defence of the post-war order, he was trying to tell his Asian audience that some principles and instincts are so deeply rooted in the American spirit that they can survive the swings and counter-swings of electoral politics.