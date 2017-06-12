ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:

British Ambassador Nigel Kim Darroch will throw out the first pitch at Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game as spectators at Nationals stadium recognize the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks. [...]





"We are grateful to have Sir Kim join us to throw out the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game," Republican manager Rep. Joe Barton said. "As one of our most special allies, we stand with the British people and would like to honor the first responders and victims of the recent terror attacks."