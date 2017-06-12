June 12, 2017
ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:
Congressional Baseball Game To Honor British Terror Victims (Alex Gangitano, 6/12/17, Roll Call)
British Ambassador Nigel Kim Darroch will throw out the first pitch at Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game as spectators at Nationals stadium recognize the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks. [...]"We are grateful to have Sir Kim join us to throw out the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game," Republican manager Rep. Joe Barton said. "As one of our most special allies, we stand with the British people and would like to honor the first responders and victims of the recent terror attacks."
All you need to know about Donald Trump's Washington : the British Ambassador will have thrown out a first pitch but the president won't have.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 12, 2017 7:16 AM