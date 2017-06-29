ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





David Jolly, a former Republican member of Congress who campaigned against Obamacare, said he's had a change of heart since losing his own health insurance this year.





Jolly, who represented Florida's 13th Congressional District until he was unseated last fall, opened up about his personal health care struggles during a discussion of the GOP health care bill Monday on MSNBC.





"I lost my doctor, and I lost my plan in 2013, and I was angry about Obamacare, and I ran for Congress," Jolly said. "But in 2017, as an unemployed person with a preexisting condition, I knew Obamacare was there as a safety net if my wife and I needed it."





Jolly became unemployed Jan. 4, when his term in Congress ended. He didn't elaborate on his medical condition.





"While I ultimately chose a private-sector plan, I also knew in 2017 [that] Obamacare provided an exchange that was a safety net that wasn't there before," Jolly said. "To be honest with you, if I had had to rely on it, I knew it was there."