ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

[At Columbia University] Kimmy is tutored in the ways of "seventh wave" feminism by her new college chums, who police their peers' every utterance for perceived injustice. They are also reduced to simpering puddles when a male student, Austin, invites them to an anti-Valentine's Day party. "He is so woke," one coos. "The only micro-aggression was when he called us 'guys'," another sighs.





Naturally, Kimmy is left tying herself in knots trying to master the semantics of modern-day equality: "Man, you guys are so smart. Oops. I just called you guys 'guys'. Sorry. And can I say 'man'? Boy, this is hard. Now I said 'boy'. Oh brother. Help me!"





After precious little preamble, Austin then presents Kimmy - who, lest we forget, is a victim of sexual abuse - with a consent form for sex. Kimmy may be inexperienced in the business of relationships, but the weirdness of the exchange isn't lost on her. It takes a night out listening to her new girlfriends quacking about owning their sexuality while wearing crippling heels for her to conclude: "They're just kids. Tall kids with big words."