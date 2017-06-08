ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

You've heard the news: Robots are coming for our jobs. Bookkeepers, umpires, factory workers, and even legal assistants could all see their employability disappear in the next 20 years.





But what about jobs that require a more personal, human touch? Surely those are safe, right?





Actually, new innovations suggest that artificial intelligence is invading even the world of physical and mental health care. For the millions of people seeking mental health treatment from a living, breathing human, this raises a question: What role will robots and AI play in the world of therapy? Will therapists and counselors be replaced by our unfeeling robot overlords?





We're already seeing AI make some advancements here.