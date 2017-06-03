"A STRANGE AND TROUBLED FAMILY THOSE OEDIPUSES MUST HAVE BEEN":





The psychoanalyst's chief problem: stomach trouble, which he blamed on American cooking. There was one meal in particular that inflamed his stomach and his ire, a steak prepared by culinary "savages" at a campfire during an excursion in the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York. For the rest of his life, he would refer to this trip as the beginning of his "American colitis." (Some scholars, though, say his digestive problems long predated the cookout.)





Freud's ego was also bruised on a side visit to Niagara Falls, where a guide at the Cave of the Winds called him "the old fellow." (His mood improved when he saw a wild porcupine, one of the main objectives of his trip.) But a bigger problem was his own personal Niagara Falls, courtesy of prostate trouble and exacerbated by the lack of public bathrooms, even in New York City. Of the bathrooms that did exist, he complained, "They escort you along miles of corridors and ultimately you are taken to the very basement where a marble palace awaits you, only just in time."





Perhaps worst of all was his insomnia: American women were giving him erotic dreams and affecting his ability to get a good night's sleep. While in Worcester, he confided in Carl Jung, who had also been invited to speak, that he hadn't "been able to sleep since [he] came to America" and that he "continue[d] to dream of prostitutes." When Jung pointed out a rather obvious solution to this problem, Freud indignantly reminded him that he was married.





Freud also found Americans far too informal. As radical as his ideas seemed for the time, Freud was a highly proper man, and he could barely conceal his distaste when an amiable Yankee dared to address him by his first name.





Beyond lack of formality, Freud (or "Sigmund," as his improper American buddies called him) took issue with the coeducational system then more prevalent in the U.S. In his view, explained a few decades later, "The girls develop more rapidly than the boys, feel superior to them in everything and lose their respect for the male sex." The consequence was that American women "lead the men around by the nose, make fools of them, and the result is a matriarchy ... In Europe, things are different. Men take the lead. That is as it should be."