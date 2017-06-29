June 29, 2017
A PEEK BENEATH THE HOOD:
THE HEAD OF ICE JUST ADMITTED IMMIGRANTS ARE NO MORE DANGEROUS THAN NATIVE-BORN AMERICANS (KATE WHEELING, JUN 28, 2017, Pacific Standard)
In an off-camera White House briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Thomas Homan, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, admitted that undocumented immigrants do not, in fact, commit more crimes than Americans.Homan's statement, while backed by decades of research, undermines the Trump administration's contention that unauthorized immigrants are more likely to be dangerous or violent compared to native-born Americans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 29, 2017 5:45 PM