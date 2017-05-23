YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Smart is well known for its quirky ForTwo coupe, a car that defined the small city commuter segment and brought a lot of attention to the Daimler brand. After recent years of shrinking sales, the automaker decided to reinvent itself by transitioning to an all-electric lineup that supports cheap and sustainable transport. Although of all of those words may be popular with the crowd, one thing that was uncertain was the car's price; however, Smart just announced that the electric two-seat coupe will start at just $24,550.





This, the entry point for Smart's lineup, remains relatively low and clocks in at $1,200 cheaper than the outgoing model. That's a 4.7 percent drop, giving consumers a better value that Smart hopes will attract more buyers to the niche brand. In addition to that, the car will also be treated to a list of upgrades that include a longer range, more power, and improved interior space.