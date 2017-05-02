YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A BIKE:









Hammond eBike Technologies announce Hammond electric bike collection for Indiegogo campaign also The Ride 4 Breast Cancer Campaign

First ever fully loaded, folding, electric smart bike in a custom bag is now LIVE on Indiegogo





We are finally happy to announce Hammond e-Bike Technology campaign is now live on Indiegogo. Today, Hammond eBike Technology announce their Hammond electric bike collection, loaded with Hi-Tech gadgets. The electric folding bike collection is available in 3 unique designs including The Hammond 500 (500-watt motor), The Hammond 1000 (1000 watt motor) and The Hammond unlimited (1000-watt motor. Each bike also comes in a coordinated custom-made bike bag, and a newly designed GPS, touchscreen bike computer called The Hammond X5. Hammond collection is the first ever fully loaded folding, electric smart bike in a custom bag. To join in this revolution, visit our campaign page and support this project (Hammond ebike).





The Ride 4 Breast Cancer Campaign is a campaign within this campaign. We all know someone in our life that has dealt with the effects of Cancer in some form or another. We At Hammond e-Bike Technology know first hand about this disease having lost loved one after loved one over the years. We honor their memory by helping others cope. We can't do anything about the disease. But we can help someone take their mind off the battle. We can help someone feel special and have meaning. We want to give 30 pink Hammond 500 to Breast Cancer survivors or patients during Octobers Breast Cancer Awareness month. Every bike perk purchase helps us provide a free bike to a Breast Cancer Survivor or patient plus you will be receiving an awesome product in the process.





" The Hammond collection was built out of the necessity to satisfy a community of bikers that appreciate diversity, technology, and functionality. The bikes will eliminate a lot of problems bikers face and help them enjoy their hobby like never before. We implore everyone to join in and take part in this great assignment, by supporting our Indiegogo campaign and spreading the word on social media," said Thomas Hammond, CEO.





The Hammond bike collection is available in different colors and comes in a custom bag for proper packaging, easy mobility, and protection from weather elements. The bike has matching interphone bike speakers with bluetooth, compatible with any smartphone up to 20 feet away. It also has wireless rear signal lights and front head light. Hammond ebike technology took bike security to another level by adding a hidden GPS tracker device. The GPS provides double real-time tracking to absolute street address by SMS or online web tracking. Geo-fence capability sends you an SMS if your bike is disturbed or someone is trying to steal it. The GPS tracker and bike computer has a number of cool features, to many to mention.





The prototypes are complete. See them in action on our campaign page in the video section. The company is offering everyone to own this fantastic product at a discount during the campaign. You instantly become part of The Hammond e-Bike Technology family when you support our campaign. Our supporters will receive perks for life. We are the first to ever offer backers life time discounts in the amount of 5% - 35% from our online store once we reach our stretched goal.





We look forward to hearing from you during this campaign.





www.Hammondebiketechnology.com