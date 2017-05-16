YOU THOUGHT BERNIE WAS NUTS?:

The Labour Party leader and would-be British prime minister Jeremy Corbyn has just recruited a man called Andrew Murray to help run Labour's general election campaign. Nobody with any interest in mainstream politics has heard of him but Corbyn has praised Murray's "special skills".





Special is one way of putting it.





Of course, Corbyn's own extremist credentials are well established, but even they pale in comparison with Murray's.





Until recently Murray was a senior figure in of the Communist Party of Britain. He expressed"solidarity" with North Korea.





In 1998, to mark the 120th anniversary of Stalin's birth, Murray wrote for the communist-supporting Morning Star newspaper in praise of his hero. He acknowledged the Soviet leader, pictured, was responsible for "harsh measures" but lamented that "hack propagandists abominate the name of Stalin beyond all others".