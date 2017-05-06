WHICH LEAVES THE ECONOMIC AND GEO-POLITICAL REASONS TO TAX CARBON:

While man-made climate change is settled science, the full consequences are still unknown and will probably always remain so. But that is no argument for inaction. In fact, citing uncertainty as a reason for doing nothing is a recipe for global disaster.





So says former New York Times journalist and climate expert Andrew Revkin, who was quoted in Bret Stephens' inaugural Times column on climate change and wrote his own oped in response to it.





Revkin tells WhoWhatWhy's Jeff Schechtman that the debate should focus on how we as a society can make the world less vulnerable to more frequent droughts, fires and floods that are expected as the planet's temperature rises.





He argues that the advocates of policies to address climate change should take care to emphasize the difference between the scientifically undisputed fact of global warming and the honest disagreements over the best ways to cope with its effects.





Revkin said both sides need to disarm from absolutism and accept an honest assessment of uncertainty and of the "known unknowns" in the area of policy. Clearly, what's needed is more conversation. Perhaps this was behind the decision by the New York Times to hire Stephens. [...]





Andrew Revkin: [...] The one thing that gets missed in the climate debate is that the facts include a lot of things we don't know. In other words, it's clearly established that greenhouse gases function, that more of them warm the world, and that they're warming the world ... There's no other thing that explains warming since 1950, unless you include a dominant role for the build-up of greenhouse gases from people.





Those are basic things, the long-lived nature of CO2. You release, you burn a chunk of coal that's been in the ground for tens of millions of years and that's been out of circulation and you're adding more CO2 to the air, the CO2 lasts centuries if not longer in circulation, and then that builds like unpaid credit card debt. Just stopping your spending doesn't even necessarily reduce the amount of the air, just like it doesn't take away your debt if you slow down your rate of spending.





So those are all facts. But then here the hard thing is that one of ... And I've kind of said this a few times in pieces, there is 100% certainty that the most important aspects of the global warming problem are still durably unclear. And those are how warm is it going to get and that means from just some given build-up of CO2, you know there's greenhouse gases like doubling the amount that was there for a very long time before the industrial revolution, doubling the concentration in the atmosphere. Literally, since 1979 there's been more and more and more science and supercomputers and data thrown at this and we've had all those decades of accumulated climate patterns to look at. And the range of possibility is still basically from manageable to catastrophe, you know. From a couple of degrees to seven or more degrees centigrade.





That's kind of, it's the same. It's been the same. And actually the range widened between the last two reports from the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change. So it's almost approaching what I call, what you could call a known unknowable. There's no evidence that some magical new study a couple of years from now is going to suddenly say, oh, no, no, now we know for sure that it's going to be three or four degrees, a real danger to everything.





So that's a problem, because that means when you have that little of uncertainty, then that allows anyone, with a ... Well, if you have an agenda that means you can find your agenda in that uncertainty, whatever it is. And it means that the policy responses are tougher and it's always harder for us to ... It's different than if an asteroid was identified that's going to hit the world in 2035. And I've written a lot about that very scenario, where there'll be a day when an astronomer will spot an asteroid, and with precision he'll say ... You know, you can actually calculate cause the mathematics in astronomy are wonderful. Okay, it's going to hit the world on August 25, 2035, and we'd still have some thoughts about what to do. So, that's different than global warming.





And that's just one of the durable uncertainties as I wrote in my piece. I wrote a piece that responded to, that reflected on Bret's piece, for ProPublica, that included more granular issues that are also durably uncertain like, is Sub-Saharan Africa going to get wetter or dryer? Science doesn't know and still doesn't know after decades of science. So that means uncertainty ... And that's one of the things. He was pointing out the uncertainty. There's tons of it and it's real. And the science has never hidden that or the debates have hidden that sometimes, but not the science.