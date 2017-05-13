WHICH IS WHY IT WILL BE MICHELLE:

A record 137.5 million Americans voted in the 2016 presidential election, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Overall voter turnout - defined as the share of adult U.S. citizens who cast ballots - was 61.4% in 2016, a share similar to 2012 but below the 63.6% who say they voted in 2008.





A number of long-standing trends in presidential elections either reversed or stalled in 2016, as black voter turnout decreased, white turnout increased and the nonwhite share of the U.S. electorate remained flat since the 2012 election.