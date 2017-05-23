May 23, 2017
WHICH EXPLAINS ALL HIS BANKRUPTCIES...:
Trump Budget Based on $2 Trillion Math Error (Jonathan Chait, 5/23/17, New York)
One of the ways Donald Trump's budget claims to balance the budget over a decade, without cutting defense or retirement spending, is to assume a $2 trillion increase in revenue through economic growth. This is the magic of the still-to-be-designed Trump tax cuts. But wait -- if you recall, the magic of the Trump tax cuts is also supposed to pay for the Trump tax cuts. So the $2 trillion is a double-counting error.
