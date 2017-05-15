WHEN EVEN THE FELLOW NATIVISTS BAIL:

So there's no wall, and Obama's amnesties look like they are here to stay. Do you still trust Trump?





Uhhhh. I'm not very happy with what has happened so far. I guess we have to try to push him to keep his promises. But this isn't North Korea, and if he doesn't keep his promises I'm out. This is why we voted for him. I think everyone who voted for him knew his personality was grotesque, it was the issues.





I hate to say it, but I agree with every line in my friend Frank Bruni's op-ed in The New York Times today. Where is the great negotiation? Where is the bull in the china shop we wanted? That budget the Republicans pushed through was like a practical joke... Did we win anything? And this is the great negotiator?