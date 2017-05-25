WELL, IT'S BETTER THAN SUPLEXING THE REPORTER...:





When reporters pointed out the portion of the CBO report saying individuals with preexisting conditions in waiver states would be charged higher premiums and could even be priced out of the insurance market -- destabilizing markets in those states -- under AHCA, Meadows seemed surprised. [...]





After reading the paragraph, Meadows told reporters he would go through the CBO analysis more thoroughly and run the numbers, adding he would work to make sure the high-risk pools are properly funded.





Meadows, suddenly emotional, choked back tears and said, "Listen, I lost my sister to breast cancer. I lost my dad to lung cancer. If anybody is sensitive to preexisting conditions, it's me. I'm not going to make a political decision today that affects somebody's sister or father because I wouldn't do it to myself."





He continued:





"In the end, we've got to make sure there's enough funding there to handle preexisting conditions and drive down premiums. And if we can't do those three things, then we will have failed."





Meadows indicated he would support less-conservative changes to provide more funding for high-risk pools in the Senate, if needed.