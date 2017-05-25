May 25, 2017
WELL, GIORGIO THOUGHT SO TOO:
Ivanka's own goal: first daughter mistakes Lazio star Chinaglia for a saint (Stephanie Kirchgaessner, 25 May 2017, The Guardian)
Ivanka Trump, the former model and presidential adviser, mistook a picture of a revered Italian footballer for a saint during a recent night out in Rome.The first daughter was dining with her husband, Jared Kushner, at Le Cave di Sant'Ignazio on Tuesday night when she spotted a picture of former Lazio star Giorgio Chinaglia - standing on a pitch, his arms stretched out to the heavens - and asked: "Which saint is that?"
