WE ARE ALL NEOLIBERAL NOW:

The Social Democrats and the Greens have so far been unable to persuade Germans to change course. These two parties support Merkel's refugee policy. They support Germany's switch from nuclear energy to renewables. They support the EU. They support Europe having strong security and defense policies. And, despite some misgiving from sections of the Social Democrats, they support Merkel's policies toward Russia and the EU's sanctions that were imposed in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea.





But as left-wing parties--a term that is increasingly losing its meaning--the Social Democrats and Greens have been unable to enunciate policies about how to deal with the social, political, and economic consequences of globalization.





The populist approach articulated by Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's National Front, which is in effect the country's main opposition party, played on the politics of fear and hopelessness. She did not offer a coherent economic and social agenda to meet the challenges of globalization and France's low growth and high unemployment.





Germany's Left party has tried to home in on these issues, but the party failed to get reelected to North Rhine-Westphalia's regional legislature. In short, the established center-left parties have, as yet, no platform to challenge Merkel's Christian Democrats. Unless they explain what they really stand for between now and Germany's federal election in September, they could go the way of other left-wing parties in Europe.